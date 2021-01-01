Pie Face 3.5G Hybrid Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Earthy Hints of Cherry & Pine SENSATION Calming Euphoria Creative Munchies WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Pie Face
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Pie Face, also known as "Pie Face OG" and "Pie Face OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Face Off OG. Originally bred by Archive Seed Bank, this 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.
