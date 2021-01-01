 Loading…

Hybrid

Pie Face 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Earthy Hints of Cherry & Pine SENSATION Calming Euphoria Creative Munchies WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Pie Face

Pie Face
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pie Face, also known as "Pie Face OG" and "Pie Face OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Face Off OG. Originally bred by  Archive Seed Bank, this 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

