Indica

Platinum Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Platinum Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Hashy Sweet Skunk & Earth SENSATION Focused Creativity Relaxing Body Tingle WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this strain

Platinum Kush

Platinum Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.