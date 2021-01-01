 Loading…

Indica

Platinum OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Woody Herbal, Piney & Coffee SENSATION Happy Euphoria Relaxing Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Platinum OG

  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

