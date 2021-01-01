 Loading…

Indica

Purple Punch 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Purple Punch 3.5G Indica Flower
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Fruity Hints of Grape & Vanilla SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Uplifting Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

