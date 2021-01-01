Sage 3.5G Sativa Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Woody & Sweet, Hints of Citrus & Pine SENSATION Euphoria Happiness, Creative Focus WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
SAGE
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
S.A.G.E., a.k.a. Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium, is a well-balanced Haze crossed with a robust indica. This award-winner has a spicy sandalwood flavor combined with a long-lasting and uplifting high.
