Indica

Sensi Star 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Sweet Citrus Lemon & Pine SENSATION Potent Full-Body Effect Cerebral Invigoration WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Growers say this strain has crystal trichomes that sparkle against dark green and purple coloration. Sensi Star can be grown both indoors and outdoors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

