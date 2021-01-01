Sensi Star 3.5G Indica Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Sweet Citrus Lemon & Pine SENSATION Potent Full-Body Effect Cerebral Invigoration WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Sensi Star
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Growers say this strain has crystal trichomes that sparkle against dark green and purple coloration. Sensi Star can be grown both indoors and outdoors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
