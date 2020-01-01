 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Skunk Dawg .5G Sativa Pre-Roll

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Skunk Dawg .5G Sativa Pre-Roll

Only the best homegrown California flower goes into our pre-rolls. No stems. No shake. No Trim.

Skunk Dawg

Skunk Dawg is a sativa-dominant cross between Super Skunk and Chemdawg that elevates the mood with a sweet and sour aroma. Its effects are long-lasting but clear-headed, making Skunk Dawg a popular choice for use throughout the day. This sativa may be all you need to give your appetite an edge or to help you stay productive and focused.

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.