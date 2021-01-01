 Loading…

Indica

Slurricane 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

TASTE & SCENT Sweet berry Spicy Earthy Herb SENSATION Uplifting Happiness Potent Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Slurricane

Slurricane
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

