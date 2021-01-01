 Loading…

Sativa

Sour Diesel 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel 3.5G Sativa Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights Hints of Citrus & Diesel SENSATION Energizing & Uplifting Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

