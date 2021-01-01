 Loading…

Hybrid

Strawberry Banana 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana 3.5G Hybrid Flower

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Earthy Hints of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

