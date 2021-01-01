 Loading…

Hybrid

Sundae Driver 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Sundae Driver 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Sundae Driver 3.5G Hybrid Flower

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sweet Hints of Candy & Cream SENSATION Relaxing Body High Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

