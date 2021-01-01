 Loading…

Sativa

Super Silver Haze 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Hints of Citrus & Lemon Sweet & Spicy SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Energizing Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

