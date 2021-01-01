 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Skunk 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

Super Skunk 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Super Skunk 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Super Skunk 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Surprisingly Sweet, Skunky Cheesy Funk SENSATION Spacy Calm Euphoric Body Buzz WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Super Skunk

Super Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review