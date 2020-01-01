 Loading…
  5. Super Sour Diesel (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)
Sativa

Super Sour Diesel (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Sour Diesel (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Fuel, Sweet & Tangy aftertaste Earthy SENSATION Elevated Mood Energetic Euphoria & Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.