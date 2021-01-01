 Loading…

Sativa

Tangie 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Tangie 3.5G Sativa Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Tangie 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Herbal, Sweet & Spicy Tangerine & Sweet Sunk SENSATION Focused Creativity Uplifting Energy WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

