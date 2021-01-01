 Loading…

Hybrid

Triangle Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Sweet, Herbal & Menthol Dank, Earthy, Fuel SENSATION Energizing, Euphoria Uplifted, Focused & Relaxed WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.

