  5. True OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

True OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower True OG 3.5G Indica Flower
TASTE & SCENT Fuel & Pungent Spices Skunky & Citrus Notes SENSATION Mental Stimulation Relaxing Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

True OG

  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

