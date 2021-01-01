 Loading…

Sativa

by High Garden

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Sweet & Spicy Cheese Spice & Citrus SENSATION Cerebral Buzz Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Viper

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.

