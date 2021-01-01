Viper 3.5G Sativa Flower
About this product
TASTE & SCENT Sweet & Spicy Cheese Spice & Citrus SENSATION Cerebral Buzz Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Viper
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.
