  5. Wedding Cake 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Wedding Cake 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Nutty Hints of Berry & Grape SENSATION Soothing Relaxation Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.