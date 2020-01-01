 Loading…
  5. White Widow (0.5 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)
Hybrid

White Widow (0.5 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls White Widow (0.5 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Smooth Slightly Earthy Taste Stinging, ammonia-like Scent, Hints of Pine. SENSATION Uplifting Mood, Perceptive, Cerebral Focus, Mild Body Buzz (Possible Psychedelic Effects) WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

About this strain

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.