 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Sprays
  5. Lip Balm

Lip Balm

by High Gorgeous

Write a review
High Gorgeous Topicals Sprays Lip Balm

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Back by popular demand, our CBD lip balm is as soothing as it is luscious. We infuse our coconut oil base with cocoa butter, shea butter, and aloe vera gel to seal in moisture for the most kissable lips around. Also great as a spot healer for burns or sensitive areas anywhere on your body.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

High Gorgeous Logo
We created High Gorgeous to make products for women like us. We wanted the skin-healing and soothing benefits of cannabis, combined with the beauty products we already love. That is why our lotions look, feel, and smell like the ones you find in big beauty chains, except they are infused with THC and CBD to help them work even better. Many people use our products to help with skin conditions, arthritis, back or neck pain, and overall moisturization. ‍ As an all-women company, we know how important it is to trust your beauty brand. We create consistent, safe, and fun products that you can count on – without parabens, soy, or sulfates. They are always cruelty-free and infused with the best botanicals on the market.