Extra Strength Relieving Spray
by Apothecanna
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Back by popular demand, our CBD lip balm is as soothing as it is luscious. We infuse our coconut oil base with cocoa butter, shea butter, and aloe vera gel to seal in moisture for the most kissable lips around. Also great as a spot healer for burns or sensitive areas anywhere on your body.
Be the first to review this product.