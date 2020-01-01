Golden Lemon Shatter 1g
by High Grade AZWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Golden Lemon
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.