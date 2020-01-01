Full Spectrum RSO 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$1.00
In-store only 16.0 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
From Amsterdam Genetics, AK Choco Kush crosses White Choco with the infamous AK-47. The strain holds onto AK-47’s quality potency while bringing forward the chocolate aroma and flavor of White Choco. This means you’re in for a blast of terpenes that may leave your mouth watering and your body deep in the couch for hours on end.