 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelato

Gelato

by High Grade AZ

Write a review
High Grade AZ Cannabis Flower Gelato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Gelato by High Grade AZ

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

High Grade AZ Logo
Proposition 203 Compliant Growers & Extractors. Providing Arizona with the finest marijuana products; You can find our products for purchase at the following Dispensaries: Earth's Healing Botanica Leaf Life TruBliss Nirvana Glendale Nirvana Phoenix Nirvana Prescott Oasis North Oasis East Health For Life North Health For Life East Health for Life Crimson Emerald Gilbert Emerald Phoenix Catalina Hills Care Green Hills Patient Cetner SWC Tempe Harvest Baseline Harvest Tempe Harvest Scottsdale Harvest Havasu Harvest Avondale Harvest Cottonwood Harvest Tucson SKY Phoenix SKY Ahwatukee MUV Desert Rose Zen High Mountain Health The Holistic Center Urban Greenhouse Arizona CannabisSociety Sticky Saguaro HanaMeds Level Up The Phoenix Metro Meds The Mint Nature Med Herb N' Dispensary Kind Meds Nature's Wonder Glendale Greenhouse Phoenix Relief Center Ponderosa Botanical Care Medusa Farms Please feel free to reach out to us on social media or by email if you have any questions about availability!