Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
Be the first to review this product.
Lemon Bubble from Pheno Finder Seeds is an award-winning strain that combines Super Lemon Haze with Silver Bubble to create a potent sativa that is applauded for its emphasis on flavor. Recently, Lemon Bubble took 3rd place in the Sativa Cup at the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup. Its citrus flavors are highlighted by sweet lemons and finish with an earthy Haze undertone to produce happy thoughts and a soothing sense of euphoria.