MK Ultra Cartridge 1g

by High Grade AZ

About this product

About this strain

MK Ultra

MK Ultra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

About this brand

High Grade AZ Logo
Proposition 203 Compliant Growers & Extractors. Providing Arizona with the finest marijuana products; You can find our products for purchase at the following Dispensaries: Earth's Healing Botanica Leaf Life TruBliss Nirvana Glendale Nirvana Phoenix Nirvana Prescott Oasis North Oasis East Health For Life North Health For Life East Health for Life Crimson Emerald Gilbert Emerald Phoenix Catalina Hills Care Green Hills Patient Cetner SWC Tempe Harvest Baseline Harvest Tempe Harvest Scottsdale Harvest Havasu Harvest Avondale Harvest Cottonwood Harvest Tucson SKY Phoenix SKY Ahwatukee MUV Desert Rose Zen High Mountain Health The Holistic Center Urban Greenhouse Arizona CannabisSociety Sticky Saguaro HanaMeds Level Up The Phoenix Metro Meds The Mint Nature Med Herb N' Dispensary Kind Meds Nature's Wonder Glendale Greenhouse Phoenix Relief Center Ponderosa Botanical Care Medusa Farms Please feel free to reach out to us on social media or by email if you have any questions about availability!