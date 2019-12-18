 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Orange Cake

Orange Cake

by High Grade AZ

Skip to Reviews
4.52
High Grade AZ Cannabis Flower Orange Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Orange Cake by High Grade AZ

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

Defiantfox

Smells/tastes like your biting into an orange. The citrus lingers in your mouth on the exhale. Where most flower gives you cotton mouth, this tasty treat makes your mouth water. Loved it! Mellow effects, energetic and clear head high.

MTBlaze

If you don't like oranges, you won't like this strain. Unlike any strain I've ever had, hardly tastes like cannibus at all. Has a bit of a orange cleaner kind of aftertaste, but not as displeasant as it sounds. As for the affect, well, I'll let you know. But so far so good.

About this brand

High Grade AZ Logo
Proposition 203 Compliant Growers & Extractors. Providing Arizona with the finest marijuana products; You can find our products for purchase at the following Dispensaries: Earth's Healing Botanica Leaf Life TruBliss Nirvana Glendale Nirvana Phoenix Nirvana Prescott Oasis North Oasis East Health For Life North Health For Life East Health for Life Crimson Emerald Gilbert Emerald Phoenix Catalina Hills Care Green Hills Patient Cetner SWC Tempe Harvest Baseline Harvest Tempe Harvest Scottsdale Harvest Havasu Harvest Avondale Harvest Cottonwood Harvest Tucson SKY Phoenix SKY Ahwatukee MUV Desert Rose Zen High Mountain Health The Holistic Center Urban Greenhouse Arizona CannabisSociety Sticky Saguaro HanaMeds Level Up The Phoenix Metro Meds The Mint Nature Med Herb N' Dispensary Kind Meds Nature's Wonder Glendale Greenhouse Phoenix Relief Center Ponderosa Botanical Care Medusa Farms Please feel free to reach out to us on social media or by email if you have any questions about availability!