Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Orange Cake by High Grade AZ
on December 18th, 2019
Smells/tastes like your biting into an orange. The citrus lingers in your mouth on the exhale. Where most flower gives you cotton mouth, this tasty treat makes your mouth water. Loved it! Mellow effects, energetic and clear head high.
on November 30th, 2019
If you don't like oranges, you won't like this strain. Unlike any strain I've ever had, hardly tastes like cannibus at all. Has a bit of a orange cleaner kind of aftertaste, but not as displeasant as it sounds. As for the affect, well, I'll let you know. But so far so good.