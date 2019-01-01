Strawberry Cough Daytripper Disposable Pen - 0.4g
About this product
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.