Platinum Mendo Breath

by High Grade AZ

Mendo Breath

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. 

About this brand

Proposition 203 Compliant Growers & Extractors. Providing Arizona with the finest marijuana products; You can find our products for purchase at the following Dispensaries: Earth's Healing Botanica Leaf Life TruBliss Nirvana Glendale Nirvana Phoenix Nirvana Prescott Oasis North Oasis East Health For Life North Health For Life East Health for Life Crimson Emerald Gilbert Emerald Phoenix Catalina Hills Care Green Hills Patient Cetner SWC Tempe Harvest Baseline Harvest Tempe Harvest Scottsdale Harvest Havasu Harvest Avondale Harvest Cottonwood Harvest Tucson SKY Phoenix SKY Ahwatukee MUV Desert Rose Zen High Mountain Health The Holistic Center Urban Greenhouse Arizona CannabisSociety Sticky Saguaro HanaMeds Level Up The Phoenix Metro Meds The Mint Nature Med Herb N' Dispensary Kind Meds Nature's Wonder Glendale Greenhouse Phoenix Relief Center Ponderosa Botanical Care Medusa Farms Please feel free to reach out to us on social media or by email if you have any questions about availability!