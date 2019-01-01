 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. White Fire OG Mini Slab - 3.5g

White Fire OG Mini Slab - 3.5g

by High Grade AZ

Write a review
High Grade AZ Concentrates Solvent White Fire OG Mini Slab - 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Fire OG

White Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, has uplifting and comfortable cerebral effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White, leaving the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave you drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants inside or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.

About this brand

High Grade AZ Logo
Proposition 203 Compliant Growers & Extractors. Providing Arizona with the finest marijuana products; You can find our products for purchase at the following Dispensaries: Earth's Healing Botanica Leaf Life TruBliss Nirvana Glendale Nirvana Phoenix Nirvana Prescott Oasis North Oasis East Health For Life North Health For Life East Health for Life Crimson Emerald Gilbert Emerald Phoenix Catalina Hills Care Green Hills Patient Cetner SWC Tempe Harvest Baseline Harvest Tempe Harvest Scottsdale Harvest Havasu Harvest Avondale Harvest Cottonwood Harvest Tucson SKY Phoenix SKY Ahwatukee MUV Desert Rose Zen High Mountain Health The Holistic Center Urban Greenhouse Arizona CannabisSociety Sticky Saguaro HanaMeds Level Up The Phoenix Metro Meds The Mint Nature Med Herb N' Dispensary Kind Meds Nature's Wonder Glendale Greenhouse Phoenix Relief Center Ponderosa Botanical Care Medusa Farms Please feel free to reach out to us on social media or by email if you have any questions about availability!