Blackberry Kush Sugar 1g

by High Grade Vape

High Grade Vape Concentrates Solvent Blackberry Kush Sugar 1g

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

High Grade Vape Logo
We are a premier online boutique for the discerning cannabis connoisseur. We feature high-end vape and smoke accessories, as well as, hemp infused botanicals and topicals.