  5. CBD Organic Hemp Wraps Hydro Lemonade 2-pack

CBD Organic Hemp Wraps Hydro Lemonade 2-pack

by High Hemp

High Hemp Smoking Rolling Papers CBD Organic Hemp Wraps Hydro Lemonade 2-pack

About this product

High Hemp Organic Wraps is the first ever Hemp Herbal Wrap, made from sustainably grown European hemp. Imported from the Netherlands, this is the best alternative to all the harsh toxic ingredients used in traditional wraps today. You have the smooth taste of traditional hemp rolling paper, but the even slow burn of a traditional tobacco wrap. We offer our clients the best of both worlds with our patent pending formula. High Hemp Organic Wraps is certified organic, tobacco free, GMO-free, and gluten free. These measures give our paper some of the highest purity ratings in the market today! We have tested positive for low dosages of CBD, making our paper first of its kind! High Hemp Organic Hemp Wraps : 2 Wraps & 2 Tips Per Pouch

About this brand

