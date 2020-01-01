 Loading…
Blue Dream

by High Level Health

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

High Level Health

At High Level Health, all flower is top shelf and grown in-house. We have developed a top-notch soilless growth process that includes the very best organic nutrients available. Each plant is carefully hand watered and inspected daily for quality and health. At High Level Health, we a myriad of strains testing over 30% total cannabinoids, many of which are award winning. We produce medicinal CBD strains that are available to both medical and recreational customers.