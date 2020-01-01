 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blueberry Skunk Pre-Roll 1g

Blueberry Skunk

Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.

At High Level Health, all flower is top shelf and grown in-house. We have developed a top-notch soilless growth process that includes the very best organic nutrients available. Each plant is carefully hand watered and inspected daily for quality and health. At High Level Health, we a myriad of strains testing over 30% total cannabinoids, many of which are award winning. We produce medicinal CBD strains that are available to both medical and recreational customers.