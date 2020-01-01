 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Race Fuel OG

by High Level Health

About this strain

Race Fuel OG

Race Fuel OG

Race Fuel OG (aka Race Fuel) by Archive Seeds is a potent hybrid steeped in gassy, earthy genetics. Created from the "High Octane" OG phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel OG harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma of "High Octane" while incorporating the deep body effects as well as citrus and pine aromas from Face Off OG. Race Fuel's strong OG Kush backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain's effects hit with a rush of energy to the head and settles down into a cozy, weighted stone that can help abate anxiety, ADD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite. 

At High Level Health, all flower is top shelf and grown in-house. We have developed a top-notch soilless growth process that includes the very best organic nutrients available. Each plant is carefully hand watered and inspected daily for quality and health. At High Level Health, we a myriad of strains testing over 30% total cannabinoids, many of which are award winning. We produce medicinal CBD strains that are available to both medical and recreational customers.