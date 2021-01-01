Blueberry Headband
by High Life FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
High Life Farms
About this strain
Blueberry Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.