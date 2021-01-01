 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Headband
Hybrid

Blueberry Headband

by High Life Farms

High Life Farms Cannabis Flower Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

