Hybrid

Flavour Pack

by High Life Farms

High Life Farms Cannabis Flower Flavour Pack

About this product

About this strain

Flavour Pack

Flavour Pack

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Flavour Pack is a cross between the notoriously tasty and powerful Hollywood Pure Kush (HPK) and Moonbow. The strain takes the hefty flavor from HPK and adds a delicious fruity lining thanks to Moonbow. Flavour Pack will make even experienced consumers do a double take, as this strain packs a high-THC percentage and an impressive terpene profile.

 

About this brand

