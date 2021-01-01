Hybrid
Silver Mountain
by High Life FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
High Life Farms
About this strain
Silver Mountain
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
- Ocimene
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Silver Mountain crosses Super Silver Haze with Appalachia to produce silvery white buds with long orange hairs. Silver Mountain creates a hazy, melon, citrus, and fuel aroma profile that will make your mouth water.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.