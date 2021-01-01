 Loading…

Hybrid

Silver Mountain

by High Life Farms

High Life Farms Cannabis Flower Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Silver Mountain crosses Super Silver Haze with Appalachia to produce silvery white buds with long orange hairs. Silver Mountain creates a hazy, melon, citrus, and fuel aroma profile that will make your mouth water. 

