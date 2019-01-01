About this product
Blast off to new heights with the Rocket Directional Carb Cap! This beautiful 2.5" hand crafted carb cap resembles a rocket ship, ensuring you reach the stars with every dab. Crafted from premium quality borosilicate glass, this lovely carb cap is sturdy and built to last. Get precision and control in your dabs with this fantastic glass carb cap
High Life Goods is the Country's premier online smoke shop. High Life delivers the highest quality Cannabis accessories and products. Carrying thousands of bongs, pipes, dab rigs and other smoking accessories, our online smoke shop offers an unbeatable selection of cannabis related products at the best possible prices, guaranteed. We strive to make the purchasing of premium cannabis products as effortless, discreet, and cost-effective as possible. Browse through our smoke shop, check out our Staff Picks and New Sales, and enjoy your new High Life Goods. Let us take you to New Heights with High Life.