Critical Mass CBD by High Mountain Health
on February 21st, 2020
Very very calming and enjoyable. After smoking this I feel like I am wrapped in a blanket, and my nausea and body aches go away. I suffer from an autoimmune disorder and it causes all sorts of crazy symptoms and this Critical Mass takes care of them all. Including my muscle aches, herniated discs, and headaches. Also, I am prone to anxiety when medicating and this does not induce any anxiety in me. One of my favorite strains, hands down.
CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.