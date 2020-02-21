 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Critical Mass CBD

by High Mountain Health

5.01
High Mountain Health Cannabis Flower Critical Mass CBD

About this product

Critical Mass CBD by High Mountain Health

1 customer review

5.01

TinyBuddhaPixie

Very very calming and enjoyable. After smoking this I feel like I am wrapped in a blanket, and my nausea and body aches go away. I suffer from an autoimmune disorder and it causes all sorts of crazy symptoms and this Critical Mass takes care of them all. Including my muscle aches, herniated discs, and headaches. Also, I am prone to anxiety when medicating and this does not induce any anxiety in me. One of my favorite strains, hands down.

About this strain

CBD Critical Mass

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.    

About this brand

We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by High Mountain Health. High Mountain Health (HMH) is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state. High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.