by High Mountain Health

South African Landrace Skunk #1 x Sweet Leaf Indica Sweet, smooth mangoes with lemon bliss finish. –––––––––– Effects: Invigorating, Cerebral, Energizing Medical Relief: Migraines, Antiemetic, Fatigue, Depression, Stress

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by High Mountain Health. High Mountain Health (HMH) is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state. High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.