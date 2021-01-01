 Loading…

Island Punch

by High Mountain Health

Island Punch

About this product

GG#4 x Purple Punch bred by The Cali Connection. Feelings/Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Sleepy Medical Relief: Anxiety, Stress, Pain, Insomnia Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene ･ Limonene ･ Pinene

About this brand

We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by High Mountain Health (HMH). HMH is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid-back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state. High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe, and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.

