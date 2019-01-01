About this product
Banana Kush x Strawberry Bubblegum Tastes like baby girl’s favorite lip balm. –––––––––– Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Happy Medical Relief: Stress, Depression, Pain, Antiemetic
About this strain
Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.