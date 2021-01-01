 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelato
Hybrid

Gelato

by High Noon Cultivation Co.

Write a review
High Noon Cultivation Co. Cannabis Flower Gelato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

High Noon Cultivation Co. Logo
Here at High Noon Cultivation we use two progressive cultivation methods. Organic and Veganic. These sustainable and environmentally friendly methods allow us to produce dense, stinky, tasty buds packed with clean flavor and void of harsh chemicals. Our buds burn smooth and clean unlike buds produced using synthetic mass-produced growing methods. ORGANIC, VEGANIC… WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE? The difference is in what we feed the soil. At our facility we have separate rooms dedicated to either organic or veganic farming methods. Each growing method produces its own uniquely superior flavor profile. Buds grown organically will produce a strong, earthy flavor profile, while growing buds veganically will produce a sweet, smooth, often fruiter flavor. Organic cultivation is void of pesticides, fertilizers, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics and growth hormones. Manure, compost and mulch are used to maintain organic matter within the soil. Organic cultivation also incorporates the use of natural predators to manage plant pests. For example, ladybugs are used combat aphids as opposed to using chemical pesticides. Veganic cultivation is even cleaner! The soil we use is free of manure or any product produced by an animal. It relies heavily on fermented plant extracts and naturally occurring minerals. IF VEGANIC CULTIVATION’S SO GREAT, WHY AREN’T ALL THE GROW HOUSES DOING IT? Growing veganically harbors increased challenges and costs. However, we here at High Noon Cultivation take great pride in our genetics and flavor profiles. The added challenges, care and maintenance it takes to grow our plants veganically, enables us to provide you with a superior product.

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review