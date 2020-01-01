 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Blood from breeder Medicann is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Blueberry. It carries on the potent legacy of OG Kush genetics and adds a sweet berry flavor to the pine and diesel undertones. Some Blue Blood phenotypes have proven to show a tendency towards higher CBD levels which adds to the already relaxing nature of this strain. 

We are a family run farm producing high quality, small batch cannabis flower. We strive to grow cannabis that is aromatic and vivacious, with terpene profiles that offer a variety of therapeutic and prophylactic health benefits.