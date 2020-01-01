About this product
Blue Blood from breeder Medicann is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Blueberry. It carries on the potent legacy of OG Kush genetics and adds a sweet berry flavor to the pine and diesel undertones. Some Blue Blood phenotypes have proven to show a tendency towards higher CBD levels which adds to the already relaxing nature of this strain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Blood
Blue Blood from breeder Medicann is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Blueberry. It carries on the potent legacy of OG Kush genetics and adds a sweet berry flavor to the pine and diesel undertones. Some Blue Blood phenotypes have proven to show a tendency towards higher CBD levels which adds to the already relaxing nature of this strain.