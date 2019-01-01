 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Frozen
  5. High-Pops, Variety Pack, 12-count

High-Pops, Variety Pack, 12-count

by High-Pops

Write a review
High-Pops Edibles Frozen High-Pops, Variety Pack, 12-count
High-Pops Edibles Frozen High-Pops, Variety Pack, 12-count
High-Pops Edibles Frozen High-Pops, Variety Pack, 12-count
High-Pops Edibles Frozen High-Pops, Variety Pack, 12-count
High-Pops Edibles Frozen High-Pops, Variety Pack, 12-count

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

About this product

High-Pops are a line of cannabis-infused frozen treats now available in Colorado and Arizona. Each pop is made with 5 mg of THC and 50 calories for a whole lotta fun. High-Pops are made with nano-emulsion technology and available in 4 natural flavors : Strawberry Lemon Haze, Very Berry High, Cherry Lime Kush and Grape Stomper.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

High-Pops Logo
Cannabis-Infused Frozen Treats