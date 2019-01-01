High-Pops, Variety Pack, 12-count
About this product
High-Pops are a line of cannabis-infused frozen treats now available in Colorado and Arizona. Each pop is made with 5 mg of THC and 50 calories for a whole lotta fun. High-Pops are made with nano-emulsion technology and available in 4 natural flavors : Strawberry Lemon Haze, Very Berry High, Cherry Lime Kush and Grape Stomper.
About this brand
High-Pops
Cannabis-Infused Frozen Treats