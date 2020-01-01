 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. San Fernando Valley OG

San Fernando Valley OG

by High State Farms

Write a review
High State Farms Cannabis Flower San Fernando Valley OG

About this product

San Fernando Valley OG is a pungent Sativa. The bud’s tend to be a bit smaller in size, but pack a punch. The Beautiful rich green’s with pops of bright green’s are easy on the eyes! This is a fantastic choice if you have aches and pains. SFVOG gives a relaxing high and is a heavy hitter, but also will get you moving if you tend to be a active person. The small Indica properties provide a slight body high that feels amazing. We recommend this strain to be when you are under the gun to get things done.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

High State Farms Logo