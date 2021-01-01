 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Day Tripper
Hybrid

Day Tripper

by High Supply Tumwater

Write a review
High Supply Tumwater Cannabis Flower Day Tripper

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sensi Star X Medicine Man X Master Kush

About this brand

High Supply Tumwater Logo

About this strain

Day Tripper

Day Tripper
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review