Delectable Dank Live Oil Cart 1g
About this product
Live vape cartridges that are 100% derived from cannabis with no added fillers or non-cannabis ingredients. Designed to be affordable & convenient, while bringing potency and different terpene profiles to your vaping experience. Dominant Strain: Lime Sorbet x Rocket Fuel Secondary Strain: Tangerine Kush Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Terpinolene, Limonene
About this brand
High Supply
