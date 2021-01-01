Jet Fuel Gelato Shake 7g
Produced using the plant's smaller buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking.
High Supply
About this strain
Jet Fuel Gelato
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
